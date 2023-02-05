Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 572.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $33.39 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,889 shares of company stock worth $7,441,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

