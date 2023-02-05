Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.60. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,405,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,773 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,355,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.