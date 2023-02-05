Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of PSTX stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,405,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,773 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,355,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
