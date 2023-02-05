Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,107 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 51.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 146,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 121.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 130,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 71,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 194.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primo Water Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $584.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.37%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

