Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRVA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.96 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $6,430,209.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,887,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,821,232.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,583,757 shares of company stock worth $81,067,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.