Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,645 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,060,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,448,000 after buying an additional 110,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VXF opened at $151.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

