Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 21,638 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

