Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

