Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNTY. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

