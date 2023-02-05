Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,222,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWV opened at $239.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.