Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.