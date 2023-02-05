Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

