Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $41.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

