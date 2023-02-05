Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 142,385 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

