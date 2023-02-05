Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total transaction of $980,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $509.96 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $528.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

