Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

