Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VTOL opened at $29.94 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $838.92 million, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.35%.

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.