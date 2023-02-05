Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 33,620 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $493.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

