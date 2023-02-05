Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 486,439 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486,439 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of AKR opened at $15.70 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

