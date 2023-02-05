Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

PRPL stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after buying an additional 749,328 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

