QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.94. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.