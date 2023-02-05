Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average is $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

