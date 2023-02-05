Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382,793 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radian Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

RDN stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

