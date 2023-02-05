Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.2 %

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $330.97 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

