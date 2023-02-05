Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

