Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,515,400.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

