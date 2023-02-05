Raymond James & Associates Buys New Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ICL Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ICL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.