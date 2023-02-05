Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hibbett were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Hibbett by 143.7% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth $4,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hibbett Stock Up 1.3 %

HIBB opened at $70.24 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

About Hibbett



Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

