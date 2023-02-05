Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verint Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

VRNT stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems



Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

