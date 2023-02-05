Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MPV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

