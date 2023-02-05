Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in William Penn Bancorporation were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.01.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

