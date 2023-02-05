Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tellurian were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL opened at $1.93 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

