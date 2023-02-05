Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $47.44 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

