Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
