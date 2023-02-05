Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

