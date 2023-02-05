Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ring Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,425,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 276,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ring Energy by 273.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ring Energy by 267.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Ring Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 750,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 48.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

