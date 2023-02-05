Raymond James & Associates Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in uniQure were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Insider Activity

uniQure Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,954 shares of company stock worth $737,780. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.09. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.