Raymond James & Associates Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $221.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

