Raymond James & Associates Has $293,000 Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 87,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

