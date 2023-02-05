Raymond James & Associates Has $302,000 Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,277,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,917,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

