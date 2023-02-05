Raymond James & Associates Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 153,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

