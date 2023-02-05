Raymond James & Associates Has $307,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $49.57.

