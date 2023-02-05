Raymond James & Associates Has $308,000 Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,440 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 185.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $27.57 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $80,811.08. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 42,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $926,333.90. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,761.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

