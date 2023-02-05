Raymond James & Associates Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on Z shares. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

