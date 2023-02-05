Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 334,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,568 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

