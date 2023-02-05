Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.
SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance
Shares of CNRG opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.
