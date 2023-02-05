Raymond James & Associates Invests $274,000 in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 453,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,775 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,212. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

