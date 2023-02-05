Raymond James & Associates Invests $285,000 in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 134.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 118.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.51 million, a P/E ratio of 104.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.35 million. Analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $43,601.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,703.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $43,601.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,703.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $226,850 and have sold 20,989 shares worth $254,333. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

