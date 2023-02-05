Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Anixa Biosciences were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.95. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

See Also

