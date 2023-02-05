Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,813 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

