Raymond James & Associates Makes New $291,000 Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.67. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

