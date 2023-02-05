Raymond James & Associates Purchases 512 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 516.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 976.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.